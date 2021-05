Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 19:17 Hits: 2

In a head-spinning moment, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) falsely insisted that his caucus is done pushing the election fraud falsehoods that led to Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) ouster as its conference chair on Wednesday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/b0-zlHNZ340/mccarthy-cheney-ouster-questioning-legitimacy-presidential-election