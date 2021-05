Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 19:59 Hits: 9

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen stonewalled a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing privileges that nobody had claimed in a bid to avoid discussing what former President Trump asked of him as he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

