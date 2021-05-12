'You're Ridiculous!': Dem Rep Chokes Off MAGAt's Capitol Riot Lies

Articles

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) could barely contain his revulsion for the "revisionist history being offered" by his GOP "colleagues" during the House Oversight Committee's hearing on the January 6th MAGA riot at the Capitol. He recalled the crowds, and Traitor Trump's speech, and the visible change in mood and action of the people gathered to hear him. "He said, 'You better get up to the Capitol and fight like hell, or you're not going to have a country anymore.' That's when the mood changed in that crowd," said Rep. Lynch. Then he asked Christopher Miller, a classic Trump Toadie cos-playing Secretary of Defense at the time of the riot, "But for president Trump's speech, you think anyone would have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's remarks? I know you've answered this question several times, but I'd like for you to answer it for the committee." "I think I'd like to modify my original assessment," answered Miller, drawing cynical laughter from Rep. Lynch, who replied, "Why am I not surprised about that? Go ahead." Miller then rambled on about learning through (Merrick Garland's) Department of Justice, and the legal system, "it seems clear that there was some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day." Rep. Lynch reclaimed his time, and directed him to answer the same question he'd asked him before. "Did the president's remarks incite people in the crowd to march on the Capitol, or did they not?"

