Liz Cheney Gives Defiant Speech Attacking 'Big Lie' On Eve Of Her Ouster

Liz Cheney vowed last night not to remain silent as Trump continues to spread lies that the election was stolen from him, defying the Republican leadership who will vote to oust her this morning. Via CNN: The Wyoming Republican, who is all but certain to be removed as GOP conference chair after her continued criticisms of Trump, declared that she would not join with other leaders who ignore Trump’s lies, emboldening him and threatening democracy. “We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed,” Cheney said. “Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” Cheney said. “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President’s crusade to undermine our democracy.” [...] Cheney argued on the floor that Trump’s lies about the election have misled millions of Americas, undermining the democratic process and threatening more violence beyond the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. She said the people who are fighting the results of a legal election are attacking the Constitution. She's right. (And I can't tell you how weird it feels to agree with her.)

