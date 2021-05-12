Instagram Driving Vaccine Info Seekers Directly To Anti-Vax Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:12 Hits: 2

So Instagram (which is owned by the insidious, anti-democratic Facebook, natch) is directing potentially millions of users to anti-vax propaganda, John Berman said on CNN this morning. "More people than ever now are looking for information about the vaccine, particularly as we've seen it's now approved for younger teenagers. But take a look at what's happening when you search for vaccines on Instagram," CNN's Donie O'Sullivan said. "Look at these tweets from Jocelyn Hook, a great reporter at the Washington Post who pointed this out. Among the top accounts being recommended, Moms Against Vaccines. The other side of vaccines. This is not in some dark corner of the internet, of Facebook, of Instagram. This is actually what Instagram is recommending to millions, potentially, of its users. "And worse again, a second one of Jocelyn's tweets. What happens when you click into an account and follow one of these anti-vax accounts? Instagram recommends you follow more anti-vax accounts. They're recommending to users they go follow more anti-vax accounts. Why does all of this matter? Instagram last night, when we raised this issue with them, they came back and they tweeted a statement to her and said that these accounts have now been banned and that they shouldn't have been searchable.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/instagram-algorithm-pushes-vaccine