The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lawsuit Deals Death Blow To Richard Spencer's NeoNazi Think Tank

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Not with a bang, but a whimper. That’s how suit-and-tie white nationalists like Richard Spencer finally disappear from public view. The think tank operated by Spencer, the white nationalist godfather of the alt-right and at one time its predominant public figure, was ordered by a federal judge this week to pay $2.4 million to a man severely injured during the deadly “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017. The judgement, however, is likely never to be paid, because Spencer’s organization is now apparently defunct, and he has almost completely withdrawn from public view over the past two years—and now will have severe difficulty ever returning.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/richard-spencer-national-policy-institute

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version