Canceled Liz Vows 'I Will Do Whatever I Can To Keep Former President From Oval Office'

Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

A CNN panel was talking about how the spineless "leader" Kevin McCarthy wouldn't even allow the votes against Rep. Liz Cheney to be counted when Cheney came out and made a statement. "We had a conference meeting. I am absolutely committed, as I said last night, as I said just now to my colleagues, that we must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the Big Lie and embrace the Constitution. And going forward, the nation needs it. The nation needs a strong Republican party. The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism. I'm committed and dedicated to ensuring that that's how this party goes forward. And I plan to lead the fight to do that," she said. "How concerned are you that the former president Trump might end up back in the Oval Office, and -- " "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution," she said. "Do you feel betrayed by today's vote?"

