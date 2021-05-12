Never Trumpers Threaten To Form Breakaway Party

Articles

Over 100 Never Trumper Republicans are expected to sign a letter on Thursday stating that if the GQP doesn't stop with the Trump Personality Cult crap, they were going to start a break away party that were loyal to the traditional Republican values. You know, things like guns, God, voter suppression and rights suppression. They had threatened to do this in February in response to the MAGA Sedition Riot of January 6. Apparently now, the catalyst is the expected ouster of Liz Cheney from her seat of power in the GOP, because she had the nerve to vote with the law and uphold the Constitution. The letter is rather scathing in parts: "The Republican Party is broken. It's time for a resistance of the 'rationals' against the 'radicals,'" said Miles Taylor, one of the organizers. Taylor, while serving in the Trump White House, wrote an anonymous opinion piece in the New York Times in 2018 headlined: "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration." Also interesting are some of the names of those intending to put their names to the letter: The letter signatories, who include former ambassadors, governors, congressional members and Cabinet secretaries, want the Republican Party to return to "principled" leadership and reject division and conspiracy theories, or face a new party dedicated to fighting for Republicans such as Cheney and against fearmongering and lies.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/never-trumpers-threaten-form-breakaway