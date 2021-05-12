All Nine GOP Senators On Panel Vote No On Water For Voters

Articles

All nine Republicans on a U.S. Senate panel—including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—voted Tuesday against legislation intended to ensure that volunteers and organizations are allowed to hand out food and water to voters stuck in long lines across the country. Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who both represent Georgia, introduced the Voters' Access to Water Act (pdf) in response to a sweeping law enacted by the Peach State's Republican legislators in March that critics condemned as a "vicious attack on voter rights." Poll workers in the state can set up self-service water receptacles, but volunteers are now banned from passing out food or water.

