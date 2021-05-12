Elie Mystal: No Voting Rights Without Expanding SCOTUS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:59 Hits: 7

Elie Mystal doesn't sugarcoat it. If Democrats don't do something, and fast, to unpack the Mitch McConnell-packed Supreme Court, voting rights bills are for naught. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans stole two Supreme Court seats, one from Barack Obama, when they invented a bogus rule to prevent the nomination of Merrick Garland, and then one from the voters, when they broke the bogus rule they invented and put Amy Coney Barrett on the bench with lightning speed before Mango Mussolini's so-called "presidency" was lost. They're thieves, they stole the high Court, and it's time to UNPACK the court and take it back by expanding the size of SCOTUS. The work being done in Congress to protect voting rights is for naught, because the Roberts court can just overturn it. “If we are not aggressively reforming the court, then we are doing nothing to protect voting rights because John Roberts and now six conservatives can destroy whatever Congress passes,” said Mystal. The problem with everything happening in Congress today, everything happening in the Senate, the John Lewis Act, is that John Roberts is still there. Mystal went on:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/elie-mystal-no-voting-rights-without