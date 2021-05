Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

President Biden on Wednesday will welcome the top leaders in Congress at the White House, as he pushes a massive economic plan totaling $4 trillion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996079288/biden-hosts-1st-meeting-with-congressional-leaders-since-taking-office