Federal Judge Rules NRA Bankruptcy Effort A Sham

A federal judge saw right through the National Rifle Association's bankruptcy scam, denying the gun organization bankruptcy protection. In a 37-page ruling, Judge Harlin Hale minced no words. "The Court finds, based on the totality of the circumstances, that the NRA’s bankruptcy petition was not filed in good faith," the judge wrote, "But instead was filed as an effort to gain an unfair litigation advantage in the NYAG Enforcement Action and as an effort to avoid a regulatory scheme.” In other words, the whole effort to move the NRA to Texas and declare bankruptcy in New York was nothing more than a big scam meant to escape accountability for the way the non-profit organization has used donor dollars for Wayne LaPierre's expensive suits, profligate spending, and of course, political meddling in many, many elections. New York Attorney General Letitia James wasted no time hailing the ruling:

