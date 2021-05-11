Jen Psaki Bombs Peter Doocy For Absurd Unemployment Claim

Articles

Peter Doocy keeps serving himself up as Jen Psaki's sacrificial bomb du jour. Monday it was his suggestion that the employment and jobs numbers imply that people are simply lazy good-for-nothings who'd rather not work since "the extra unemployment benefits are so good." He wanted to know what the White House had to say about that particular insulting stereotype. Psaki responded, "Well, first, let me say that we have looked at the data...We don't see much evidence that the extra unemployment insurance is a major driver in people not rejoining the workforce." Data, Peter. Information. But since for people like Doocy, that requires spelling out, Psaki spelled it out. "We actually see the data and our analysis shows that lack of vaccination, the lower rate -- which is why I referred to the data in the week that it was taken -- it has an impact. Childcare has an impact. Schools reopening has an impact." Then, though, she hit him with my favorite argument: "But there is also the need to pay a livable working wage, and that's one of the reasons the President will talk about that this afternoon." See, if a person earns more on unemployment than at their job, what that means is that their job pays them SH*T. It's their job that's the problem, here. Their employer. The fact that the federal minimum has not increased in 20 years, and still sits at $7.25/hour. NOT that unemployment makes them RICH RICH RICH!

