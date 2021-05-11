Asa Hutchinson Explains Why He Has To Force These Lazy People Back To Work

Articles

Tuesday, 11 May 2021

I really enjoyed watching John Berman politely box in Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson as to why he's stopping the $300 federal unemployment supplement. "Explain to me how and why you reached this decision to halt the unemployment benefits," Berman said. "Well, the extra compensation was very helpful during the dark days of the pandemic when unemployment rates were so high. But now our economy has come back. We have jobs aplenty. We have employers that are begging workers to come to their place of business. And we cannot pay extra compensation for workers to stay home. We need them in the place of employment. and so, that's the simple rationale for it," Hutchinson said. "If they need assistance and finding a job, we'll provide that to them. If they need child care assistance, we have more than ample resources to assist in that as well. So we want people to work. People of Arkansas want to work. But we found that that enhanced benefit was simply an impediment. We still continue to have the ordinary unemployment benefits, But this is a good step to help people get back to work." "A couple things. First, let's start with the idea that the benefit works as a disincentive. Janet Yellen and others point out that on the lower wage jobs, there actually hasn't been a decrease in hiring. There's an increase in hiring. The decrease in hiring came in higher wage jobs. You would expect the opposite if the added benefit was serving as a disincentive," Berman said.

