Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

Gains with suburban voters helped Joe Biden win the presidency. Suburbs were long GOP terrain, and their move left accelerated with Donald Trump's rise. We check in on Pennsylvania suburban voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/10/995590050/what-the-philadelphia-suburbs-think-about-bidens-first-100-days