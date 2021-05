Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 20:11 Hits: 0

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who is facing a recall election, about his economic recovery plan that would give $600 stimulus checks to more Californians.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/10/995590179/gov-gavin-newsom-on-california-s-huge-budget-surplus-recall-election