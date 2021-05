Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 20:38 Hits: 4

An effort to recall California's Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is underway. But it's a very different recall scene than it was in 2003 when the state last voted on a recall measure.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/10/995590197/details-of-the-recall-election-for-gavin-newsom