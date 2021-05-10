The Republican Party Is Targeting Marie Newman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 11:42 Hits: 0

A few days ago, the NRCC announced ten new targets they're working on flipping. Most of the seats are held by a pack of conservative New Dems and Blue Dogs from the Republican wing of the Democratic Party. One of them isn't: our old friend Marie Newman, who we helped-- over the course of two cycles-- oust one of the anti-woman conservative Blue Dogs, Dan Lipinski, and show the Chicagoland residents of her district what it means to have a really good member of Congress working for their interests. Congresswoman Marie Newman, right, and her daughter Evie Newman, left, at the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade. Image from: Campaign Photo

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/republican-party-targeting-marie-newman