Newt Gingrich continues to push The Big Lie that TraitorTrump was the real winner of the 2020 election (he was not) and that is was somehow stolen from him (it was not) and that this is a good reason for all the new Jim Crow style voting laws (it is not). Today's willing co-conspirator was Maria Bartiromo and Fox News.

