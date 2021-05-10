The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Top Aide To TX Ag Official Sid Miller Arrested In Scheme Over Hemp Licenses

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Todd M. Smith was arrested last Thursday for allegedly taking money in exchange for hemp licenses. Smith was a top political consultant for this guy: Sid Miller, Texas Ag Commissioner Who's surprised? Sid Miller is another swamp creature hired by Trump. Here's more on Smith from the Texas Tribune: The top political consultant to Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was arrested Thursday on allegations that he participated in a scheme to solicit money and campaign contributions for state hemp licenses issued by Miller’s Texas Department of Agriculture.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/sid-miller-aide-arrested

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version