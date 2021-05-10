Do You Buy That … A Social Media Ban Hurts Trump’s 2024 Aspirations?

Category: World Politics Hits: 3<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
[Related: Is There No Place For Liz Cheney In The Modern GOP?]
Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/fivethirtyeight/video/republicans-govern-winning-majority-threatens-democracy-77381725
Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/fivethirtyeight/video/partisanship-explains-pandemic-behavior-fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-77553762
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/do-you-buy-that-a-social-media-ban-hurts-trumps-2024-aspirations/