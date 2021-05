Articles

Monday, 10 May 2021

Senate Budget Committee chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is signaling impatience with the White House's efforts to cut a deal with Republicans on President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure plan, which GOP lawmakers have slammed as too broad and expensive.

