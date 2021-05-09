Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Sunday, 09 May 2021

Happy Mother's Day! For some, this day is a bittersweet one, especially for those who lost their moms to the pandemic and other causes too. I wish them and others a peaceful Sunday. Aliza has the day off today. Be gentle with me. :) Here's the list of guests for the shows, via POLITICO Playbook. FOX: “Fox News Sunday”: Michael McConnell … Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Panel: Karl Rove, Susan Page and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Newton Minow. CNN: “State of the Union”: Jeff Zients … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. CBS: “Face the Nation”: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb … Michael Lewis. NBC: “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Panel: Cornell Belcher, Hallie Jackson, Danielle Pletka and Jake Sherman. MSNBC: “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) … Rachel Bitecofer … Daina Ramey Berry … Ibram X. Kendi … Deon Jones … Ty Seidule … Phillip Atiba Goff … Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.). ABC: “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Jane Coaston. What's catching your eye this morning?

