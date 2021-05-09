'Zip-Tie Guy' Allowed To Call His Mom For Mother's Day - She's Also A Rioter

Articles

Until now, Munchel was not able to have any contact with his co-conspirators, one of whom is his mother. Source: CNN A Capitol riot defendant has been given permission by a federal judge to call his mother, his Capitol riot co-defendant, on Mother's Day. Eric Munchel, the so-called "zip tie man," and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, are charged in the January 6 Capitol riot, with prosecutors alleging they picked up zip ties inside the building and went into the Senate chamber as the crowd chanted "treason." The pair were initially in jail but are now released under strict conditions, including being unable to confer with Capitol riot co-defendants -- meaning one another. "Mr. Munchel has not communicated with his mother since January 10, 2021. He would like to call his mother on Mother's Day," Munchel's attorney wrote to the court Thursday. "Mr. Munchel agrees to refrain from discussing any aspect of the case during a Mother's Day call with his mother," his attorney said. Judge Royce Lamberth approved the request Friday. The request can be seen here.

