Fox Friends Claims 'Woke' Liberals Are Plotting To Turn Mother's Day Into 'Birthing People's Day'

The hosts of Fox & Friends expressed concern on Sunday that liberals are plotting to turn Mother's Day into "Birthing People's Day." "If you're a lefty, it might be happy Birthing People's Day," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth announced. "Seriously! This is Democrats -- the new phrase they want to use is, you're not a mother. Nope! Done! You're a birthing person." Hegseth pointed to a House committee hearing where the phrase "birthing people" was used on at least two occasions. However, the terms "mothers" and "moms" were also used. Co-host Jedidiah Bila echoed the remarks of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who lashed out at "woke" liberals over the phrase. "I could not agree more," Bila said. "Let me tell you something. I birthed a baby. I am a mom. I am proud of myself. I am always astonished at my body. I'm like, you know what? We're super heroes. We women are super heroes for being able to do that. I want proper credit." Hegseth recalled that he had once tried to experience the pain of childbirth during a Fox & Friends segment in 2019. "Thank God for women," co-host Lawrence Jones said. "God designed them to give birth because, whew, I can do a lot of things. I don't think that's for me." "Yep," Bila agreed. "We have a higher pain tolerance. And I did it without drugs."

