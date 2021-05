Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 14:53 Hits: 19

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Sunday pushed back on Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) remarks last week declaring that the Republican Party can't move forward without former President Trump, amid House Republicans threatening to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her vehement criticism of the former president.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/uqLiguAKoNk/cassidy-graham-gop-cant-grow-without-trump