Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 18:05 Hits: 35

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday pushed back on the idea that unemployment relief is hurting the job market as Republican governors begin slashing jobless benefits in their states, arguing that the move would force more people to return to work.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/MfgBn28qSyY/commerce-secretary-raimondo-unemployment-relief-job-growth