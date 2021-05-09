Clyburn Shoots Down Claim Unemployment Bonuses Keep Lazy Workers At Home

Articles

During an interview on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) was asked about his state's governor's decision to no longer participate in the expanded federal unemployment benefits program. Host Jake Tapper read Gov. Henry McMaster's statement that "What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance during the height of the pandemic turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace," and asked Clyburn "Do you think that for some people those extra funds are possibly providing a disincentive to work?" Clyburn responded by reminding Tapper that he's been hearing this tired trope about lazy workers who just want to sit at home on the government dole his entire life, and the fact that Republicans don't want to address any of the real issues that are keeping people out of the workforce, like a lack of child care.

