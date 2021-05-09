Is Mike Lindell Setting Up An Insanity Defense?

Articles

My Pillow CEO is being sued $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems because of his unrelenting conspiracy theories against the company, claiming they rigged the 2020 election against his lord and savior TraitorTrump. That hasn't stopped the unhinged CEO from creating full documentaries highlighting all the lies and conspiracies Rudy Giuliani, Cindy Powell, Lin Wood told during their voter fraud lawsuits after November 3. 2020 that aired repeatedly on OANN. Lindell is a frequent guest on Steve Bannon's podcast's and in latest appearance, he's now claiming that Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against him is "coming apart at the seams." He never presents any proof whenever he's promoting a QAnon conspiracy. Newsweek caught this on Saturday. "Steve, I'll give Dominion a little scare this morning. Dominion, we have machines now, I do," Lindell claimed. He continued, "I have machines, I have ES&S [Election Systems & Software] machines, we've got them all. And we're going to be putting out so much information over the next couple weeks, and now this isn't from Arizona, these are machines we actually have and we're doing all of our own tests, we're going to have a lot of surprises and a lot of great news for the country."

