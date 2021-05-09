Adam Kinzinger: GOP Is Like The Titanic With Donald Trump Trying To 'Get On The First Lifeboat'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday likened the Republican Party to the Titanic over the refusal to believe that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. While speaking to CBS host John Dickerson on Face the Nation, Kinzinger weighed in on an effort to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership because she has insisted that the 2020 election was not stolen. "Liz Cheney is saying exactly what [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy said the day of the insurrection," Kinzinger pointed out. "She's just consistently been saying it. And a few weeks later, Kevin McCarthy changed to attacking other people." "And so I think what the reality is is as a party we have to have an internal look and a full accounting as to what lead to January 6th," he continued. "Right now, it's basically the Titanic. We're like in the middle of this slow sink, we have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it's fine. And meanwhile, as I've said, Donald Trump's running around trying to find women's clothing to get on the first lifeboat." Kinzinger argued that refusing to acknowledge the truth of the Jan. 6 insurrection is "not good" for the future of the Republican Party.

