Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday said the Republican Party can’t “move forward” without former President Trump. Graham made the remarks in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. The comment comes as Republicans seek to...

