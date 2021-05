Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 12:05 Hits: 11

We look at the move to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her refusal to support former President Trump's false claims on the 2020 elections as well as April's weak jobs numbers and more.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/08/994996862/week-in-politics-liz-cheney-may-be-ousted-over-trump-criticism