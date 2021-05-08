'F*ck All Of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell At Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 13:40 Hits: 13

Space and copyright constraints do not allow the full Daily Beast article or the entire FBI affidavit to be put here, but if you really want to delve into the insanity of that hearing I urge you to read the entire article and the affidavit, covered here by Scott McFarlane. It's quite something. Apparently, Copeland is fairly well-known in Utah, and has numerous arrests under his belt. Something about uncontrollable anger issues and problems with authority. Oh, and to add even more antagonism for the judge, Copeland asked his friends to also troll the Zoom hearing. Source: Daily Beast A Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his Thursday court appearance—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, screaming at the judge and court officials to “come fuck with me.” “You people fucked this up,” Landon Kenneth Copeland ranted during the Zoom hearing on Thursday. “You’re going to give me a psych eval. I don’t like 70 percent of my income going to the government. Fuck all of you!”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/fck-all-you-capitol-rioter-raises-hell