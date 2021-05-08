Freedumb! Texas Set To Abolish Handgun Permits

Articles

Over the opposition of law enforcement and a solid majority of Texans, the state is about to allow almost anyone to walk around with a handgun, whether they know how to use it or not. Current Texas law requires licenses to carry both open and concealed handguns. “Applicants must submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test,” the Texas Tribune explains. Apparently, that’s too much of an infringement on (white) Republicans’ freedom – and the heck with the public and the police. The Tribune quotes this guy: “This bill, to me, is a restoration of the belief in and trust of our citizens,” said state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, who is carrying the legislation in the upper chamber. “We cannot allow another session to come and go where we pay lip service for the Second Amendment by failing to fully restore and protect the rights of citizens granted by the Constitution.” … “The [licensing] requirement is what is being set aside; the obligation on the part of the citizen who owns a potentially dangerous weapon to understand gun laws, to become proficient in their handling of their gun, is not absolved,” Schwertner said.

