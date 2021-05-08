Jen Psaki Offers Master Class In Tripping Up A Newsmax Troll

Articles

Saturday, 08 May 2021

The Newsmax troll playing a reporter on TV Friday was Emerald Robinson. She tried – and repeatedly failed – to ensnare Psaki into a defensive posture over the right-wing fantasy that Biden is too feeble to be in charge of his own administration. Unfortunately for Robinson, she never seemed to think of a Plan B in case Psaki didn’t provide the deer-in-the headlights moment Robinson hoped for. ROBINSON: First, given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in this Biden administration and the President’s relatively light schedule, there’s a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that? PSAKI: Who were saying that? Who’s saying that? ROBINSON: You’ve heard that a lot in the media. MS. PSAKI: Who in the media? ROBINSON: Different people. MS. PSAKI: Like? Obviously, Robinson couldn’t think of a single person other than, maybe, bigger right-wing trolls she models herself after, so she tried to deflect with a different topic, but with the same messaging. Not surprisingly, she got the same result:

