Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Declare War On America

So what do you get when you join an accused pedophile who also sits in Congress with another one who recently had her committee assignments revoked for her violent social media posts for a tour around the country? Well, according to reports, you heard a Trump-like rally where the two spent as much time attacking their own Republican Party as they did the Democrats. In short, it was wacked. Take for example, the sight of old white people singing along and waving their arms to Freddie Mercury's "We Are The Champions," pretty much given the circumstances with Gaetz and Greene becoming an ode to white supremacy right there. And once Gaetz and Greene began speaking it didn't get any better either. Source: Villages-News Two of the most controversial members of Congress declared war on the establishment in the launch of their America First tour Friday night in The Villages.

