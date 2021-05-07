Taylor Greene Lies: 'Wasn't Trump Supporters Rioting On Jan 6'

Articles

QAnon's Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told a town hall group of supporters in Rockmart, Georgia that those who caused all the death and destruction during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, couldn't possibly be Trump supporters because they didn't vote. Huh? Lying is Greene's default setting, but this makes zero sense. In the cult of TraitorTrump, there is no proof needed to be a member. In actuality, honesty is a negative. What you need is a blind allegiance and an ability to rewrite facts detrimental to the QAnon MAGA ass-hats, Your full-time job is catering to treasonous Trump's narcissism and ego. Greene, who believes Jewish lasers in space started California wildfires, without any evidence said this on Wednesday via Newsweek "Most of the people that they have arrested that did the damage and really were the ones doing it didn't really vote," Greene claimed. "So I wouldn't call them Trump supporters, I wouldn't call them any supporters, they didn't vote. What they were is they were anti-government." Greene, who tried to help Trump overthrow the 2020 election by challenging electoral votes from states Trump lost, ranted about terrorists and Muslims to deflect attention away from the traitors that attacked the US Capitol.

