Ron DeSantis Keeps Local Media Out As He Stages Bill Signing As Fox Exclusive

Friday, 07 May 2021

Calling the new Florida suppression bill "a solution in search of a problem," Mika Brzezinski talked about Republican-led states chasing Trump's "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him. "First to Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law new voting restrictions yesterday. The Associated Press called it a, quote, 'misleading made-for-TV ceremony intended for the Republican party's far right,' she said. "DeSantis held the signing ceremony live on Fox News and Fox News only, and positioned himself for the cameras so he could make a presentation to the Fox audience. All other news organizations, including local press, were not allowed in. A columnist at the Sun Sentinel tweeted 'News media barred from entry at signing of controversial elections bill. DeSantis spokeswoman says the bill signing is a Fox exclusive.' "A reporter for the local CBS affiliate tweeted 'The signing of a law that will affect all Floridans and there won't be a camera from a Florida TV station allowed inside. This is not normal.' A spokeswoman for DeSantis said the governor did not sign the actual bill on camera. Oh, this is fantastic. And the event was purely ceremonial. So it was a fake bill? Here is how the governor explained it."

