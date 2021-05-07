‘We Build The Wall’ Co-Founder Brian Kolfage Indicted In Tax Case

Articles

You might remember Kolfage from a couple of years ago when, with Steve Bannon, they raised over $25mil from Trump rubes for his idiotic border wall. Well, that money "mysteriously" never built much of anything, and the money seems to have disappeared, although some of it showed up in things like a new yacht for Kolfage, which was later siezed by the Feds. Prosecutors allege that Kolfage took at least $350,000 of that money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included spending money on "home renovations, a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, plastic surgery, and credit-card debt." A word of advice for other fraudsters and scam artists: if you're going to represent just $63,000 in annual income it's probably not wise to buy a boat worth around a million. So the trials and tribulations for Kolfage continue to mount. Source: Business Insider Brian Kolfage — the cofounder of a failed crowdfunding effort to build a wall along the US-Mexico border with Steve Bannon — is facing a new tax case after being indicted on federal fraud charges last year.

