Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 22:46 Hits: 2

Twitter on Thursday suspended an account that reposted statements former President Trump shared on his own website, which appeared to be an attempt to evade the ban that the platform placed on the former president's account in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol insurrection he incited.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wJqTsf4aDPI/twitter-account-suspension-trump-statements