Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 21:26 Hits: 6

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing backlash from his alma mater over comments he made this week rejecting the idea that 1619, when the first enslaved people arrived in America, was one of the most important...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/552236-mcconnell-alma-mater-louisville-criticizes-him-for-1619-comments