New Nicknames For The Former Guy

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

As a writer and as an American, I would rather not use the name of the former guy. And Orange Shitgibbon is getting a little tiresome. Thankfully, Twitter user @TomthunkitsMind comes through to save the day with a long, but in no way all-inclusive, list of possible options: A Turd by any other name...pic.twitter.com/wZ65hTFK2u 03 — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) April 26, 2021 Personally, I like Turd Reich. Open thread below...

