Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 13:11 Hits: 3

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said on Wednesday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) shouldn’t be punished with a removal from her post as conference chair for making a “vote of conscience” to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4vhjetuWdxc/gop-gov-contends-cheney-shouldnt-be-ousted-for-a-vote-of-conscience