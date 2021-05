Articles

As House GOP leadership openly boosts her bid to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as conference chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday flirted openly with former President Trump's election fraud falsehoods during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.

