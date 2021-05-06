Throwback Thursday: This Week In COVID History

Articles

Thank the stars for Jimmy Kimmel. Some may want to forget that Trump ever existed, and that's an easy thing to understand. But forgetting the past (The George W. Bush administration, anyone?) is what let the Republican Party back into power. Never ever forget that it was Republicans that gave us Trump, and that to this day lies about Covid-19. Jimmy Kimmel's feature "Today in COVID History" remembers... ...Donald Trump saying he was treated worse than Lincoln by the media. ...Fox News personalities dissing "experts" for demanding social distancing. ...Laura Ingraham, specifically, praising hydrocloriquine and scoffing at predictions of deaths in the hundreds of thousands. All just one year ago. Never forget.

