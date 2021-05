Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:48 Hits: 8

Election materials are no longer in the custody of election officials — a possible violation of law, the DOJ says. And plans for canvassing may violate laws aimed at halting voter intimidation.

(Image credit: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/994246426/justice-department-shares-concerns-with-arizona-senate-audit-recount