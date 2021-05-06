Caitlyn Jenner Complains About 'Friend' Who Had To Look At Homeless People

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

I guess this interview was supposed to make Caitlyn Jenner seem like a desirable candidate for California governor. She told Sean Hannity, "My friends are leaving California. "My hangar (my HANGAR?), the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, 'Where are you going?' "And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless. '" OH THE HUMANITY!!!! One person with an airplane can't stand seeing homeless people on the street, and the other one, swimming in empathy, feels SO BAD for the other person that she just has to run for governor and make it right. Or something. She's a regular Mother Teresa, ain't she? Caitlyn Jenner wonders why high speed rail is needed between LA and SF since people can just fly pic.twitter.com/5K1V2BJ2Wh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

