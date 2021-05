Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 12:41 Hits: 52

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is openly abandoning Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as he boosts Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in a bid to replace her as conference chair.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/lQgzsY4Ff1s/in-bid-to-boot-cheney-scalise-backs-stefanik-as-replacement