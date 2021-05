Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 20

Sen. Tim Scott’s 2024 prospects are on the rise following his rebuttal to President Biden’s joint address to Congress and emergence as the leading GOP voice on police reform efforts.The buzz surrounding the South Carolina Republican puts him in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/552059-tim-scott-sparks-buzz-in-crowded-field-of-white-house-hopefuls