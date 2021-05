Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

The bill, long-championed by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, would dramatically reshape how the military addresses assault cases by removing them from the chain of command.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/993957643/bill-to-combat-sexual-assault-in-military-finally-has-votes-to-pass-senators-say